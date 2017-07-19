Island historian Boyde Beck died Tuesday of complications from pancreatic cancer.
Beck died at home. He was 56.
Beck was a historical research officer with the P.E.I. Museum and Heritage Foundation, but was best known for the stories of Island history he told on CBC Radio over a period of nearly 25 years.
Beck delivered his final column in March of this year.
Funeral details will be announced on Wednesday.
