Historian Boyde Beck has delivered his last Mainstreet P.E.I. column, after 23 years on CBC P.E.I.'s afternoon radio show.

Since March of 1994 Beck has been essential listening for Island history buffs, or anyone interested in hearing a good story told well.

There have been a number of hosts since that first column, but only one Boyde Beck. Those hosts and Beck, who is stepping down from the column for health reasons, got together recently to reminisce.

Sheryl MacKay was the host back in 1994 when he first stepped into the CBC radio studio. He wasn't there to talk history — he was promoting a lecture series — but MacKay signed him up before he left the building.

"I remember thinking this guy is amazing," said MacKay.

"We have to have him back as often as we possibly can."

Working without a net

P.E.I. is a small Island with just a few centuries of history, but Beck never came up short, even given the hundreds of columns he has presented.

"Wednesdays were special," said former Mainstreet P.E.I. host Matt Rainnie, adding he was just as much in the dark about the coming story as listeners were.

Boyde Beck with Matt Rainnie, Karen Mair, and Sheryl MacKay via Skype from Vancouver. Angela Walker is behind the camera. (Angela Walker/CBC)

"It was a different kind of energy. I was so excited, because Boyd would call in and give you this teaser line about what he was going to talk about."

And he did it all without a script, which always amazed regular fill-in host Angela Walker.

"Not a note. Nothing! Sit down, and talk for 10 minutes and tell the story of Island history in such an entertaining way," said Walker.

Connecting the past and the present

Beck said he used to bring in a script, which he would stick to in varying degrees. But then one week, when he had strayed particularly far off the track, a listener told him how much he had enjoyed that column.

The penny dropped for him.

"You're not listening to what I'm saying. You're listening to how I'm saying it," and then Beck dropped the scripts as well.

Mainstreet P.E.I. host Karen Mair said she is often reminded of Beck's stories as she drives around the Island.

"It does make us pay more attention to the present," said Mair of Beck's historical tales.

Beck said he has been saving up the story of his last column for 15 years. It is the story of John T. Croteau, a depression-era professor who was a pioneer of using radio for education.