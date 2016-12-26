Many businesses and stores are staying closed for Boxing Day, with some services extending the holiday to Dec. 27 to make up for Christmas Day falling on a Sunday.

Check your local venues to see if they are opening Boxing Day.

The following is a list of closures for some of the Island's main businesses and public services.

  • Sobeys stores.
  • Atlantic Superstores.
  • Walmart.
  • All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores.
  • Charlottetown Mall.
  • Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from noon to 5 p.m.
  • T3 Transit will not be providing service.
  • P.E.I. Public Libraries.
  • Canada Post will not have delivery service on Monday, as well as the 27.
  • Provincial and federal government offices are closed Monday, as well as the 27.
  • Schools.

