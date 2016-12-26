Many businesses and stores are staying closed for Boxing Day, with some services extending the holiday to Dec. 27 to make up for Christmas Day falling on a Sunday.
Check your local venues to see if they are opening Boxing Day.
The following is a list of closures for some of the Island's main businesses and public services.
- Sobeys stores.
- Atlantic Superstores.
- Walmart.
- All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores.
- Charlottetown Mall.
- Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from noon to 5 p.m.
- T3 Transit will not be providing service.
- P.E.I. Public Libraries.
- Canada Post will not have delivery service on Monday, as well as the 27.
- Provincial and federal government offices are closed Monday, as well as the 27.
- Schools.
