Many businesses and stores are staying closed for Boxing Day, with some services extending the holiday to Dec. 27 to make up for Christmas Day falling on a Sunday.

Check your local venues to see if they are opening Boxing Day.

The following is a list of closures for some of the Island's main businesses and public services.

Sobeys stores.

Atlantic Superstores.

Walmart.

All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores.

Charlottetown Mall.

Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from noon to 5 p.m.

T3 Transit will not be providing service.

P.E.I. Public Libraries.

Canada Post will not have delivery service on Monday, as well as the 27.

Provincial and federal government offices are closed Monday, as well as the 27.

Schools.

