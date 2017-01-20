With Canada celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, Big Brothers, Big Sisters P.E.I. is encouraging participants to dress up with some Canadian flare for its annual Bowl for Kids Sake event in March.

Big Canadian birthday party

"So, we're throwing a great, big Canadian birthday party," said Heather Doran, communications and development manager for Big Brothers, Big Sisters P.E.I., on CBC Radio's Island Morning.

Heather Doran of Big Brothers, Big Sisters P.E.I. is encouraging participants in the Bowl for Kids Sake event in March to dress up with Canada's 150th anniversary in mind. (CBC)

"We try to get teams to make it fun. So, pick a great team name, do some things together and then, yes, dress up … come in red and white, come as your favourite Canadian icon [or] come as something Canadian stereotypical."

Doran added that businesses can wear their company clothing.

She said that the organization is contacting past teams as well as recruiting new teams for the event.

Participants are asked to raise $150. "But, you can still come. We appreciate any level of fundraising that people do for Bowl for Kids Sake," she explained.

Prizes

At the event, participants who raise $150 will receive a free tee-shirt, Canada 150 prizes as well as a chance to win two Air Canada tickets to anywhere in North America.

Bowl for Kids Sake is scheduled for the March 4 and 5 weekend at various locations on P.E.I.

The Charlottetown event is set to take place at Murphy's Community Centre on Richmond Street.

Information on other P.E.I. locations and other event details can be found on the event's website.