More than 30 Island seafood companies are in Boston for Seafood Expo North American, which wraps up Tuesday.

It's the largest seafood trade event in North America with 19,000 buyers and suppliers from more than 100 countries participating.

The P.E.I. delegation held a reception Monday night, paid for by the province

Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Alan McIsaac said the spending was worth it, with about 300 people attending.

"We had samples not only of our fisheries products but also for our agricultural products too," said McIsaac.

"There's nothing like actually giving people a little taste of what you're selling."

McIsaac said the expo is must-be-at event for many Island seafood companies looking to grow their business.