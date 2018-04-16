18 Islanders competing in Boston Marathon

Stan Chaisson was the first Islander to cross the line at the Boston Marathon on Monday, coming in ahead of 17 others from P.E.I.

The event drew 23,000 runners from around the world. It wasn't a pretty race as icy rain and driving winds made it the coldest Boston Marathon in 30 years and kept some runners away.

Chaisson came in at a time of 2:43:53, placing 249th overall.

Current weather at the finish line of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BostonMarathon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BostonMarathon</a>: 46F with winds out of the east-southeast. Oh & it's raining <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Boston2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Boston2018</a> —@bostonmarathon

Eighteen runners from P.E.I. started the marathon Monday.

Michael Peterson was the second from P.E.I. to finish in a time of 3:01:55. The top female runner from the province was Leanne Vessey with a time of 3:18:03, finishing first in a group of five Islanders that came in within four minutes of each other.

SHE DID IT! <a href="https://twitter.com/des_linden?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@des_linden</a>🇺🇸 has won <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Boston2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Boston2018</a>🏆! She is the first American woman to win the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BostonMarathon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BostonMarathon</a> since 1985. —@bostonmarathon

Desiree Linden splashed her way through icy rain and a near-gale headwind to a Boston Marathon victory in 2:39.54, the first American woman to win the race since 1985. Another American, Sarah Sellers, came in second and Canadian Krista DuChene of Strathroy, Ont., finished third on the women's side.

Yuki Kawauchi surged late to win the men's race in 2:15:58, becoming the first Japanese man to win the Boston Marathon since 1987. The highest men's finisher from Canada was Reid Coolsaet of Hamilton, Ont., who placed ninth in 2:25:02.

