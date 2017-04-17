A P.E.I. runner was the first Maritimer to cross the finish line at this year's Boston Marathon.
Stan Chaisson finished with a time of 2:41:15 — good enough for 210th overall.
Halifax's Rami Bardeesy was the next Maritimer to finish with a time of 2:52:38.
The top New Brunswicker was also the first female from the Maritimes to finish. Shelley Doucet of Quispamsis finished 367th. Her time was 2:45:46.
The first male New Brunswicker to finish was Colin McQuade of Riverview, N.B. in 427th place with a time of 2:46:13.
Amber Spriggs was the top female finisher representing P.E.I. with a time of 3:29:12, or 6,832 overall.
In total, 13 Islanders finished the marathon. Other P.E.I. unofficial results included:
- Billy MacDonald — 3:00:21
- John Bowser — 3:34:06
- Lora Kemp — 3:34:24
- Charlotte Gardiner — 3:34:38
- Francis Fagan — 3:49:34
- Shawn Shea — 3:50:32
- Natalie Chaisson — 4:02:10
- Christopher Murphy — 4:07:34
- Beverly Walsh — 4:19:16
- Bev Gerg — 4:22:00
- Paul Dalton — 4:31:15
This is the 121st Boston Marathon.
Kenya swept the race with two first-place finishers — Geoffrey Kirui (2:09:37) for the men and Edna Kiplagat (2:21:52) won on the women's side.
