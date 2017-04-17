A P.E.I. runner was the first Maritimer to cross the finish line at this year's Boston Marathon.

Stan Chaisson finished with a time of 2:41:15 — good enough for 210th overall.

Halifax's Rami Bardeesy was the next Maritimer to finish with a time of 2:52:38.

The top New Brunswicker was also the first female from the Maritimes to finish. Shelley Doucet of Quispamsis finished 367th. Her time was 2:45:46.

The first male New Brunswicker to finish was Colin McQuade of Riverview, N.B. in 427th place with a time of 2:46:13.

Amber Spriggs was the top female finisher representing P.E.I. with a time of 3:29:12, or 6,832 overall.

In total, 13 Islanders finished the marathon. Other P.E.I. unofficial results included:

Billy MacDonald — 3:00:21

John Bowser — 3:34:06

Lora Kemp — 3:34:24

Charlotte Gardiner — 3:34:38

Francis Fagan — 3:49:34

Shawn Shea — 3:50:32

Natalie Chaisson — 4:02:10

Christopher Murphy — 4:07:34

Beverly Walsh — 4:19:16

Bev Gerg — 4:22:00

Paul Dalton — 4:31:15

This is the 121st Boston Marathon.

Kenya swept the race with two first-place finishers — Geoffrey Kirui (2:09:37) for the men and Edna Kiplagat (2:21:52) won on the women's side.