Confederation Bridge flagger by day, country music DJ by night — that's the alter ego of Borden-Carleton, P.E.I.'s Doug Parker.

Parker started his own online radio show in December of last year, playing a weekly episode for listeners to hear something "like the hoedown on CFCY."

But it evolved into something more than music — Parker started interviewing musicians from P.E.I. to Nashville, Tennessee.

Interview with Collin Raye: 'pretty darn good'

After his first interview, Parker said, "it ballooned from there."

Parker has begun reaching out to interview country music stars whenever they come to the Maritimes — traveling to Moncton, N.B., for example, to interview Collin Raye.

"That was pretty darn good," Parker said.

He's also expecting to interview Lorrie Morgan who will also be in Moncton, N.B., on Aug. 17.

'It's just another celebrity to me'

Parker said he's also interviewed Travis Tritt, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.

When asked if he ever gets nervous, Parker said "not one bit. It's just another celebrity to me."

Kenny Rogers (pictured) appeared on Doug Parker's show to talk about his farewell tour. Rogers will wrap up his 60-year music career in Nashville on Oct. 25. (Facebook)

Although, speaking with Rogers, a country music legend, was a bit emotional for him.

"I was very excited because he's one of my idols," he said.

'Pretty heart wrenching'

Rogers' career is winding down. He's currently doing a farewell tour to wrap his 60-year career, finishing in Nashville on Oct. 25.

"Kenny did a final speech for me on the show, it was pretty heart wrenching," Parker said.

"I had a lot of people listening that night and they were messaging me on Facebook — they couldn't believe it, how sad it was."

Parker said he's received a lot of positive feedback from his listeners and is looking to do the show two to three times a week or even switch to doing a live show.

Listeners can tune in to LMJ Radio online here