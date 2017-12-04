The province has been consulting with the Mi'kmaq Confederacy of P.E.I. for about a year and a half over a large vacant property owned by the province in Borden-Carleton, the confederacy says.

The province has a duty to first consult the Mi'kmaq people, the Island's first inhabitants, on the conveyance of all Crown lands.

Confederacy says matter not resolved

The grassed-in parcel of land is takes in 111 to 125 Abegweit Blvd. in Gateway Village next to the Handpie Company, the confederacy said.

The matter has not been resolved and negotiations are ongoing, according to the confederacy — adding it would not be appropriate to comment in any detail on the case.

The province has not responded to CBC's request for information on the negotiations, or what development possibility for the land prompted the consultations with the Mi'kmaq.

There have been disputes over improper sales of Crown lands on P.E.I. in the past — the confederacy successfully sought a judicial review of the sale of land in Mill River, P.E.I., which will happen in January 2018.