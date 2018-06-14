Province to install street light at Borden-Carleton intersection

The province will install a new street light in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., where the Bradford Road meets the Trans-Canada Highway.

The work is slotted for the 2019 construction season and is being done to make the "T" intersection safer. Earlier this year, an 81-year-old man died at that intersection after being hit by a vehicle.

Borden-Carleton Mayor Dean Sexton says the town has been asking for a light at the intersection for about seven years and that residents have had concerns with safety in that area.

"Any cars that want to go down the Bradford Road, they find it very very difficult to know exactly where to turn," Sexton said.

"I'm happy that it's going to be done in 2019."

Drivers slowing down at that intersection looking for where to turn could lead to some rear-end collisions, Sexton said, so by asking for the light they're trying to avoid that altogether.

Sexton also said there are also safety concerns where Route 10 meets the Trans-Canada Highway — the next intersection after Bradford Road when heading into the town.

The province plans to do a safety audit this year to determine what is appropriate for that area.

