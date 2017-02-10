A home in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., has been severely damaged by fire Friday morning.
Mayor Dean Sexton told CBC News the fire started around 7 a.m. The streets to the home had not been plowed after heavy snow overnight, making it difficult for firefighters to reach it, said Sexton.
There are no details regarding any injuries at this time.
