The credit union in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., closed its doors Friday, saying fewer people are using face-to-face banking services.

The Consolidated Credit Union posted a statement on its website, saying the decision was made "after careful thought and deliberation," and is a way to manage costs.

Employees will now be working out of the Summerside, P.E.I., branch, and customers will be able to seek out face-to-face services at that location.

ATM and night deposit services are still available at the Borden-Carleton location.

According to the information posted online, there are no plans for the building at this time.