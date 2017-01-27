The credit union in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., closed its doors Friday, saying fewer people are using face-to-face banking services.
The Consolidated Credit Union posted a statement on its website, saying the decision was made "after careful thought and deliberation," and is a way to manage costs.
Employees will now be working out of the Summerside, P.E.I., branch, and customers will be able to seek out face-to-face services at that location.
ATM and night deposit services are still available at the Borden-Carleton location.
According to the information posted online, there are no plans for the building at this time.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | P.E.I. wages continue rapid growth
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | P.E.I.'s latest Prime Minister's Youth Council member wants to talk to you