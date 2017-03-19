With Canada Reads 2017 just over a week away Island Morning asked book clubs on P.E.I. what Canadian Books they've read and discussed.

They also had a chance to talk about how the book clubs were founded.

1. Indian Horse by Richard Wagamese

When a woman named Margo put up a note in the Montague Library in 2007 she found 11 women who wanted to join her in a discussion of books. Seven years later Margo died after a battle with MS, and eight original members of the club are still together.

The club's favourite Canadian choice is Indian Horse by Richard Wagamese. The group found it so moving and illuminating, and the story has the quality of writing that stays with you.

2. The Witches of New York by Ami McKay

The P.E.I. Book Broads is suggesting one of the more recent books it has discussed. The Witches of New York by Ami McKay. McKay was born in the United States but now calls New Brunswick home. The club says it is just a good read.

3. Still Life by Louise Penny

The members of the newly formed Aqua Book Club is just reading a second Canadian book. So they're going with the first, Still Life written by Louise Penny.

The club said it was such fun unraveling the mystery and uncovering the layers Penny weaves into the story.

4. The Right To Be Cold by Sheila Watt-Cloutier

Members of the club have read all of the Short list for Canada Reads 2017, and The Right To Be Cold by Sheila Watt-Cloutier was high up the rating scale.

5. The Illegal by Lawrence Hill

Members of the club Reading Between the Wines pick Lawrence Hill's The Illegal as a must read.

The club also points out Hill's P.E.I. connection. He was a writer in residence in 2008. The club also feels the book is timely given the issues around immigration on both sides of the Canada/US border.

6. The Break by Katherina Vermette

Since 2008 the Plus One book club has had only one man as a member.

The lone adult male left group but has been replaced by the young sons of two moms who bring their kids to meetings. It maintains the ratio, and the club name.

The club said its most recent book by a Canadian author was The Break by Katherina Vermette. The club said it would be excited If she happens to be the author coming to dinner as they would have lots of questions for her.

7. Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel

The club's favourite is Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel. Members of club loved the interwoven timelines, the optimistic post-apocalyptic vision, and the traveling Shakespeare players.