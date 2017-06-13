Do you want to publish a children's book or get some feedback on a manuscript? A three-day workshop at UPEI in July could help.

Cynthia Good is one of two experts on the writing and publishing industry that will present "The Insider's Guide to Writing and Publishing for Young Readers."

As the first editorial director of Penguin Books Canada and then president and publisher, Good says she has seen many changes in the publishing industry, including many authors now self-publishing.

"They have to be good at marketing themselves to really use that option in its best way."

Good added many people have had great success with self-publishing.

At the workshop, being held July 13 to 15, aspiring writers will work on their manuscripts with Rick Wilks, an innovative publisher of fiction and non fiction for children and young adults.

Dos and don'ts

Good will walk writers through what they need to know in the early stages of thinking about the book to help later on.

Asked why there seemed to be such a mystery about getting published, Good said it's because of people's love for books, many wanted to keep it that way.

"That has not been the best thing for writers, to not understand the way the business of publishing works and now writers are starting to understand it and they do learn more about publishing to be their own best advocate."

Good said the most important part about being a writer and working to have your book published is to have a thick skin during editing and rejection from publishers.

"It all comes down to the one editor who responds positively to something in your book."

Registration for the workshop can be done online.