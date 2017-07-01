At sunrise on Canada Day when a lot of us were likely still asleep, a canoe was making its way through Charlottetown Harbour to deliver a special package to P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan waiting at Province House.

The package was A Book of Canadian Hope, which was delivered in a silent walk along the same path taken by those who attended the 1864 Charlottetown Conference to Province House by Mi'kmaq Legend leader Julie Pelletier-Lush. A ceremony involving Elder Thirley Levi followed the book presentation.

The book, which is a part of the Canada 300 project, will be placed in a time capsule in the walls of Province House and opened 150 years from now in 2167.

Robert Tsonos explained that the Canada 300 project involved nine plays commissioned by P.E.I.'s Watermark Theatre and performed in 21 Canadian cities in two years ago.

Tsonos said the book is a compilation of the conversations that took place about the future of Canada after the performances as well as photos of the productions. The book also includes speeches and conversations from the 2015 Palmer Conference on Public Policy at the University of Prince Edward Island.

Now, those discussions will be available for future generations.

"It was interesting because some of the discussions during the Palmer Conference and also during our tour was 'What will Canada be 150 years from now? Will Canada even exist?' or 'What kind of country will we be?'," said Tsonos, director of the Canada 300 project.

More specifically, Tsonos said the discussions mostly involved three topics: Canada's relationship with First Nations people, nationhood and the environment.

"It honestly didn't matter what city we were in … those three subjects came up in all of them," he said.

More information, including information about purchasing A Book of Canadian Hope, can be found on the project's website.