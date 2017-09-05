An inukshuk in Bonshaw, P.E.I., that has undergone several paint jobs appears to have been toppled over the weekend, and likely won't be rebuilt.

The 4-metre-high sandstone inukshuk, beside the Trans-Canada Highway west of Charlottetown, was painted in rainbow colours last summer, then painted over in white a week later.

The inukshuk had several paint jobs in the last year. (Photos by Pat Martel and Donna Allen/CBC)

"The department discussed it today and because of liability issues/concerns for safety, the department will not be going out to rebuild," an official with P.E.I.'s Department of Transportation said in an email Tuesday.

The department believes the inukshuk was pushed over by someone, and noted it is not the first time it has been vandalized.

The structure was first put up by people helping to build the new highway through Bonshaw in 2013.

An inukshuk is the figure of a person made out of stones, and the Inuktitut word means "like a human."