Vehicle takes out pole, and power, in Bonshaw

A single vehicle accident on the Trans-Canada Highway in Bonshaw, P.E.I., knocked power out to local residents for about six hours Monday night.

The accident happened around 10:30 p.m.

The power was out for about six hours. (Donna Allen/CBC)

RCMP on the scene said there were no life-threatening injuries among the three people in the vehicle.

RCMP, the North River Fire Department and Island EMS responded.

The truck ended up in the ditch. (Donna Allen/CBC)

