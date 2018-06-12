Vehicle takes out pole, and power, in Bonshaw
A single vehicle accident on the Trans-Canada Highway in Bonshaw, P.E.I., knocked power out to local residents for about six hours Monday night.
No life-threatening injuries, say RCMP
The accident happened around 10:30 p.m.
RCMP on the scene said there were no life-threatening injuries among the three people in the vehicle.
RCMP, the North River Fire Department and Island EMS responded.
With files from Donna Allen