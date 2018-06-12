Skip to Main Content
Vehicle takes out pole, and power, in Bonshaw

Vehicle takes out pole, and power, in Bonshaw

A single vehicle accident on the Trans-Canada Highway in Bonshaw, P.E.I., knocked power out to local residents for about six hours Monday night.

No life-threatening injuries, say RCMP

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Island EMS was on the scene. (Donna Allen/CBC)

A single vehicle accident on the Trans-Canada Highway in Bonshaw, P.E.I., knocked power out to local residents for about six hours Monday night.

The accident happened around 10:30 p.m.

The power was out for about six hours. (Donna Allen/CBC)

RCMP on the scene said there were no life-threatening injuries among the three people in the vehicle.

RCMP, the North River Fire Department and Island EMS responded.

The truck ended up in the ditch. (Donna Allen/CBC)

More P.E.I. news

With files from Donna Allen

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us