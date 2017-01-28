A woman's body was found on the shore of P.E.I.'s Brackley Beach on Saturday not far from where a woman had gone missing 10 days earlier, RCMP say.

Queens District RCMP say they received information at 9 a.m. Saturday that a member of the public found the body of a woman on the shores of P.E.I.'s Brackley Beach.

The Provincial Coroner's Office attended the scene, and the body was recovered with assistance of staff from the National Park Service.

Autopsy to confirm identity

An autopsy will be completed in the next few days to confirm the identity of the woman.

A 35-year-old woman was reported missing on Jan. 18. Her vehicle was found near the beach, and searchers spent a few days looking for her.

The family of the missing woman has been notified. No foul play is suspected at this time, police said.