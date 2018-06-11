Communities feeling 'sense of devastation,' as questions remain in weekend boat fatalities

The communities of Beach Point and Murray Harbour and the surrounding areas in Eastern P.E.I. are still in shock after a weekend boat collision that left two people dead.

There are still very few details about what happened, but the loss is being felt in the area.

"Things are still fresh and a lot of people are hurt," said Garry Herring, mayor of the village of Murray Harbour. "My son ... is the baptist minister here. He said that it's a sense of devastation and how people are getting through this is they are calling each other on the phone or they are visiting each other in groups and people are talking it out."

"I think this community here has had different tragedies in the past and they pull together," Herring said.

After the collision about nine kilometres offshore Saturday morning, one of the boats returned to harbour and the other has since sunk at sea, said RCMP Cpl. Gregg Garrett.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada, or TSB, confirmed it has sent a team of investigators to P.E.I.

The investigation will be centred around the harbour nearest the collision at Beach Point, P.E.I. (John Robertson/CBC)

The TSB said in a statement that the two fishing vessels involved in the crash were the Forever Chasin Tail, and the Joel '98. It was the Joel '98 that sank.

DFO and the Coast Guard have said they are playing a role in the investigation, when requested.

"The Department of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard is saddened by the events following the collision of two boats off Murray Harbour in Prince Edward Island yesterday that resulted in the tragic death of two people," a DFO/Coast Guard spokesperson said in a written statement Sunday.

More P.E.I. news