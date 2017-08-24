The P.E.I. film Bluefin is attracting some attention in Europe.

The film has been nominated in the best documentary feature category at Raindance Film Festival, the largest independent film festival in the U.K.

Filmmaker John Hopkins is taking his documentary to London. (CBC)

Bluefin, shot in North Lake, P.E.I., explores the mystery of why bluefin tuna seem to be losing their fear of humans.

The film has been shown at film festivals around North America. Last month, filmmaker John Hopkins secured a distribution deal with U.S.-based Gravitas Ventures.

Raindance, held this year Sept. 20 to Oct. 1, typically attracts 16,000 visitors.