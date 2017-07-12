A film about the resurgence of bluefin tuna near a P.E.I. fishing port has been receiving international attention - including a U.S. distribution contract and a place in libraries across Canada.

P.E.I. filmmaker John Hopkins' 53-minute film Bluefin chronicles the fish near North Lake, which is billed as the tuna capital of the world.

Hopkins says he secured a distribution contract with U.S.-based Gravitas Ventures, after Hopkins attended a round of meetings at Hot Docs in Toronto to talk about his film.

"They're like speed meetings and I did 15 of them in two hours...it's a lot of fast work," he said.

Hopkins said the goal of attending events like that is landing a deal with a big distributor.

Broad appeal

"For Bluefin, they feel it really has broad appeal. I explained what the film was about and I didn't expect any kind of reaction and they just kind of leaned over the table and he said, 'that's exactly the film that we want.'"

While he won't financially benefit from the deal, Hopkins said having the film out there will help start an important discussion about the oceans.

John Hopkins says he got the film, Bluefin, a distribution deal at a speed meeting at Hot Docs in Toronto. (Martt Rainnie/CBC)

"We don't really think about what's under the waves so this kind of film gives you a new way of appreciating...wildlife in general."

Bluefin has been screened at a number of film festivals, including the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, and has won several festival awards.

Hopkins said the National Film Board will be distributing the film to 150 public libraries across Canada.

The film will be screening at a special presentation Friday evening at the Florence Simmons Performance Hall, as part of the PEI Fest.