In seven years of fishing lobster off P.E.I., William Bernard says he has never seen anything like it.

The Lennox Island man fishes out of Higgins Wharf near Cape Egmont on the Island's South Shore. His brother was the first to spot the blue lobster when it came up in a trap last Tuesday.

The lobster ended up being sold off with the rest of the catch. (Submitted by Megan Jadis)

"We both just started screaming," Bernard said.

"I've seen pictures of ones other people have caught, but I've never seen one. It was super blue."

Despite the excitement, the lobster — which was just large enough to be classified a canner — was sold off with the rest of the catch that day.