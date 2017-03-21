If you were planning on travelling somewhere on P.E.I. Wednesday evening, you might want to reconsider.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Wednesday night. Strong winds and snow are expected to result in very poor visibility.

"If you're driving, let's say after the 8 p.m. mark on Wednesday, it's going to be pretty dicey between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.," said CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

The wind will be gusting between 80 and 100 km/h, said Allen, and that could also cause some power outages in addition to reduced visibility, said Allen. People will also want to keep an eye on the weather for the Thursday morning commute.

While it will be nasty with the snow coming down, Allen expects just five to 10 centimetres.