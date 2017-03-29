Snow falling on central and eastern P.E.I. over the next 36 hours could create visibility issues, says CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

"Spring thinks it's Halloween and has dressed up as winter," said Allen.

'Prince County is pretty much out of the woods.' - Brennan Allen

A blowing snow advisory for Queens and Kings counties has been issued by Environment Canada.

Flurries were already falling in parts of P.E.I. before dawn, and those will be followed by periods of snow that will continue through Thursday.

"Prince County is pretty much out of the woods with this system. Not expecting too much snow, perhaps two to five centimetres of accumulations," said Allen, but added it was a different story for Queens and Kings counties.

"In this part of the Island we're expecting more snow to fall. The wind speeds will be a little bit stronger."

Cold weather will continue

Allen expects 10 to 15 centimetres of snow in Queens and Kings by Thursday morning, and there is another two to four centimetres forecast during the day.

The snow will be accompanied by wind gusts up to 80 km/h Thursday morning. Confederation Bridge has issued an advisory that the wind could cause traffic restrictions starting mid-morning Thursday and into the early morning hours of Friday.

Allen noted temperatures have been five to 10 degrees below normal for the last week, and said it could be another week before more spring-like temperatures arrive.