Environment Canada is warning people to watch for blowing snow in eastern Prince Edward Island.

Public schools on P.E.I. opened one hour later than usual due to the possibility of blowing snow.

Queens and Kings counties were under a blowing snow advisory from Environment Canada early Thursday morning. That was lifted for Queens about 7:30 a.m., but it remains in effect for Kings.

'The snow isn't going to be constant.' - Brennan Allen

"Quite a contrast of weather across Prince Edward Island from west to east today," said CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

From Charlottetown to the east Allen expects five to 10 centimetres of snow, and just two to five centimetres west of the capital.

"The snow isn't going to be constant, consistent, falling from the sky. It's going to come in waves today across the eastern two thirds of Prince Edward Island," he said.

"Prince County, weather conditions not too bad at all. Wouldn't be surprised even if you saw the odd sunny break later on this afternoon."

Confederation Bridge has issued an advisory that the wind could restrict traffic. At dawn winds were gusting to about 40 km/h in Charlottetown, but are expected to pick up to 50 km/h gusting to 80 starting around 11 a.m.