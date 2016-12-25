Blowing snow could reduce visibility to near zero on parts of Prince Edward Island on Christmas Day, Environment Canada says.

The weather service has issued a wind warning for all of P.E.I., and blowing snow advisories for Queens County and Kings County.

They warn motorists to use caution and be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions.

Strong northwest winds gusting to 90 km/h are forecast for P.E.I. beginning early Sunday afternoon. The winds will gradually diminish overnight and Monday.

High winds, snow and rain

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Driving is also expected to be hazardous on Tuesday.

Environment Canada says a warm front approaching from the west will spread snow across the Island beginning Monday night, which will change to rain by Tuesday morning and end Tuesday night. There will likely be ice pellets and possibly freezing rain during the changeover. This will result in messy conditions, especially for driving.