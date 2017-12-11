The Nature Conservancy of Canada is raising funds to purchase one of the last unconserved properties in the Blooming Point area.

The land borders P.E.I. National Park, but its beach and wetland habitat were not included in the park system when it was created decades ago.

"We really like to build onto existing natural areas, protected areas," said Julie Vasseur, program director for the Nature Conservancy on P.E.I.

There are unusual species and habitats on the property, says Julie Vasseur. (CBC)

The land is also home to some unusual species and habitats, said Vasseur.

"There's a federally threatened species called the Canada warbler that's found on the property," she said.

"There's some uncommon plant species and a fairly rare, fairly uncommon, coastal red oak forest, which we don't find that often on P.E.I."

The conservancy is trying to raise $35,000 towards the purchase the property.

Vasseur said if Islanders would like to donate to the fund to purchase the land they can contact the Nature Conservancy of Canada office on the Island.