Some parents in western P.E.I. are hopeful this week's cabinet shuffle that placed Pat Murphy into a newly created rural and regional development position will be good news for the school review process.

Two schools in Murphy's district; St. Louis Elementary and Bloomfield Elementary have been recommended for closure. Murphy has made it clear that he does not support either schools closing.

'He's a leader in this area'

"He's a leader in this area. He was the Mayor of Alberton for a long time and he's a very big supporter of saving our small schools up here, and across the Island," said Katie MacLennan, the president of the Bloomfield Home and School Association.

Katie MacLennan, president of the Bloomfield Home and School Association, is hopeful the school will stay open. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

"Premier MacLauchlan made a smart decision."

MacLennan said she hopes Murphy will be able to convince other cabinet ministers not to close schools, but she also hopes the cabinet ministers have had a "light bulb moment" during the review process.

Timing is 'baffling'

Jason Ramsay lives in Murphy's district and has a son in kindergarten, with a daughter who will start school next year.

Ramsay said he was very surprised by the news, and doesn't know what to make of the timing.

"We're very hopeful that it's good news. Pat is a very well-known individual in this community and he definitely has a stance for community and rural development so I can clearly see where Premier MacLauchlan had given this post, but how it came to be in the midst of these proposed school closures, it's baffling."

Jason Ramsay's children Hayden and Harper take a picture on Hayden's first day of kindergarten at Bloomfield Elementary. (Submitted by Jason Ramsay)

MacLennan said she doesn't want to speculate on the reason behind the timing, but thinks it could mean people are listening.

"It's very interesting … just to say that it's an interesting time so I'm hoping that we've rattled some chains down in Charlottetown and they are starting to sit up and pay attention that rural P.E.I. matters."

Vocal backbencher, vocal MLA?

MacLennan said she is not concerned that becoming a cabinet minister will take away Murphy's ability to voice his opinion about the closures.

"I like to take people at their word. So if he promises us and he gives us his word that he is going to continue to fight to help keep our schools open then I believe that's what he's going to do."

Ramsay also is not concerned this position will stop Murphy from speaking out.

"I think Pat's bigger than that. We're hopeful that this thing is going to work out now."

Murphy has said this position will give him a "bigger voice" about the school closures.

The public school review meeting for the Westisle family of schools is on Feb. 21 at 7:00 p.m. at Westisle Composite High School. There will be a rally beforehand at 5:30.