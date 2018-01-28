You want to spend more time together as a family, but aren't sure what to do or where to go?

Follow the Batchilder family's new blog Yellow Bug Adventures for some inspiration.

Chantal and Chris Batchilder moved to P.E.I. from Ontario last year and found it challenging to find things to do with two young adolescents, Abby, 12, and Oliver, 14. Chris is originally from Georgetown, P.E.I. When he retired from the Canadian Armed Forces, the family decided to move back, buying a home in Cornwall. Chris now works at Veterans Affairs Canada and Chantal is a stay-at-home mom.

'Hopefully the kids will be able to look back and remember fondly the year that mum and dad did the blog with them.' — Chantal Batchilder

"We kept on going to little festivals and stuff that weren't quite age-appropriate for teenagers," Chantal said, explaining the kids were too old for face-painting and bouncy castles.

The couple could see the day fast approaching when the kids would no longer want to hang out with their parents.

The Batchilders decided they would start a family blog focusing on things to do with teenagers. In January, they began posting about their weekly adventures.

'There is a lot to do'

"The kids are at an age when they want their independence, but you have to make sure they stay grounded," Chantal said, noting Oliver will be off to university in three short years.

"You lose contact with your kids. If you're going up to Bonshaw for a hike, even if it's only for half an hour or an hour, it gives you time to talk to them."

The Batchilders' first family adventure of 2018 was going to Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry's New Year's Day levee. (Yellow Bug Adventures/Facebook)

Chantal and Chris both came from close families and they want to have the same relationship with their kids, even though they're all busy.

Chris surprised his wife with the gift of a yellow Volkswagen Beetle after the move — thus the blog's name Yellow Bug Adventures — though they actually do a lot of their travelling down P.E.I.'s back roads in the family's pickup truck.

The Batchilders have made a long list of things they plan to do together and blog about.

"Even though it's a small island, it's unbelievable the stuff that is available, as long as you take the time to look for it and look at all parts of the Island," Chantal said.

Many activities are free, she said, like Go!PEI's events to try snowshoeing or Winter Love's learn to speed skate, which is important when planning frequent outings.

'You get to know your kids'

While Chantal does most of the blogging, Abby and Oliver do once-a-month guest posts.

Abby's first post a couple of weeks ago was about a fun evening she enjoyed spending with her family at Charlottetown's Small Print Board Game Cafe, where patrons can enjoy snacks while playing a huge variety of board games. Oliver posted about the family's outing to an Island Storm basketball game, which he gave two thumbs up.

"Having them do the reviews, I think it gives a different opinion," Chantal said. "Chris and I, we could go somewhere and love it, but the kids just roll their eyes at us!"

"You get to know your kids a little bit more, too, asking their opinions about something that you did."

'People are reading what they've written'

She said when the kids know they'll be writing about an activity, they pay more attention and ask more questions.

"That is pretty much the reasoning why the actual writing of the blog. And not just Instagramming pictures and 'hey — this is what we did.' Giving other people some advice."

So far, the teens are enjoying the blog, actively checking the family's activity calendar, their mum said.

"I think the kids are enjoying the idea that people are reading what they've written, also," she said.

"Hopefully, the kids will be able to look back and remember fondly the year that mum and dad did the blog with them."

'Our way of giving back to P.E.I.'

The family "really loves P.E.I," Chantal said, and hope to be able to share some lesser-known P.E.I. attractions and activities for both tourists and locals — she calls it a mini version of Trip Advisor.

The Batchilders plan at least 52 blog posts this year about their family outings across P.E.I. (Yellow Bug Adventures/Facebook)

"This is a really great place ... It's kind of our way of giving back to P.E.I.," Chantal said.

To date the blog has 116 followers and the family has already heard from excited readers planning to visit the Island and looking for things to do with their teens.

This weekend, you might run into the Batchilders at the Music Mosaic international concert Saturday at the Carrefour de l'Isle St. Jean, and eating out in Charlottetown for the WinterDine promotion.

"We're doing things that we probably have done anyway, but now we're doing it with more intention," Chantal said.