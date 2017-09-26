The federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans is taking a look at the state of the Blockhouse Lighthouse, following complaints by a local community group that it is in danger of collapsing.

The Blockhouse Lighthouse Preservation Society, which formed in 2011 to petition to acquire the lighthouse, launched a Facebook page last week to lobby for maintenance to the structure.

DFO has sent inspectors to assess the lighthouse, which is located at the mouth of the Charlottetown Harbour.

"An initial assessment was done on Friday, September 22, and a further assessment is being done today," a spokesperson wrote to CBC News on Tuesday.

The holes in the wall of the Blockhouse are raising concerns about the upcoming winter. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

"We hope to have enough information to determine a way forward within a week or so."

The lighthouse is currently part of negotiations, including about 20 lighthouses and surrounding Crown land on P.E.I., between the Mi'kmaq Confederacy and the federal government.

The Blockhouse Preservation Society is asking DFO to do some immediate repairs, and take over regular maintenance until a decision is made on who will own it.