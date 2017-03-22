Environment Canada has issued a blizzard warning for all of P.E.I.

The skies were mostly clear at dawn Wednesday, but clouds were starting to gather, and flurries could start as early as 9 a.m.

Some showers could mix in with those flurries in the afternoon, but the temperature will start falling in the evening, and the snowfall will get heavier.

By the early morning hours Thursday the temperature will have fallen to -10 C and the winds will be blowing at 60 km/h with gusts to 90. This will create serious problems for visibility into early Thursday morning.

"Don't go out travelling tonight if you don't have to be out," said CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

"It's not a blizzard warning where, 'Hey, we're going to wake up to 40 to 50 centimetres of snow,' like we're usually used to with these systems. It's moreso a blizzard warning for the visibility and the high wind speeds."

Allen said there could be power outages in high winds, and Confederation Bridge has issued a travel advisory for Wednesday night.

Environment Canada is expecting a couple of centimetres of snow during the day Wednesday, about 10 centimetres overnight, and a further five centimetres Thursday.

While it may not be a lot of snow, the cold temperatures and high winds will cause serious problems for travel.