A blizzard warning is in effect for Prince Edward Island for Monday morning.

Environment Canada says 10 to 15 centimetres of snow are expected, but CBC meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says the number could be as high as 25 cm — and up to 40 in parts of Kings County.

Gusty winds and visibility near zero in snow and blowing snow are expected.

A low pressure system will form south of Cape Cod Sunday evening then rapidly intensify overnight into Monday morning as it moves slowly south of Nova Scotia, Environment Canada said.

Snow and blowing snow will develop Monday morning and persist into Tuesday morning. Strong northeast winds gusting to 80 km/h will give widespread reduced visibility in blowing snow.

Sunday morning, Confederation Bridge officials warned that high winds could cause restrictions to traffic.

The storm is expected to be worse in Nova Scotia. According to Mitchell, 40 to 60 cm of snow is possible there with gusts in the range of 70 to 100 km/h.