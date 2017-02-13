Schools on P.E.I. have shut down in advance of a winter storm that is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the Island by midday.

There are reports that even in advance of the snowfall strong winds are causing drifting across highways.

At 8 a.m. Nova Scotia was already experiencing near whiteout conditions, said CBC Meteorologist Brennan Allen.

"It is a real mess, and that's on its way to Prince Edward Island."

"The storm is a slow mover. It's taking a little bit of time to move in and it's going to take a little bit of time to move out."

UPEI and Holland College are also closed. Many civil service offices have delayed opening, and will make a decision at 10:30 a.m. about opening.

Some flights out of Charlottetown Airport are cancelled, and Confederation Bridge and Maritime Bus have issued warnings that the blizzard could affect service.

Storm to come on strong midday

The snow is forecast to start around 9 a.m., and the storm conditions will get serious around noon, when the wind starts to blow the snow around and visibility starts becoming an issue.

By 2 p.m. the wind is forecast to be blowing at 50 km/h with gusts to 80.

Those winds will really blow the snow around, said Allen.

Roads are already starting to drift a lot on the highways. Be careful out there! @islandmorning @mitchcormierCBC — @GinFit4u

"We're playing snow shovelling roulette across the Island again today, where your neighbour gets near zero centimetres of snow in their driveway and your driveway could be looking at a drift of 60, 90 centimetres, perhaps a metre," said Allen.

"That's the kind of storm we're dealing with."

Allen expects snow accumulations to vary a lot across the Island, with much more coming down in the east.

Kings County: 40 cm.

Queens County: 30 cm.

Prince County: 15 cm.

The storm will continue into Tuesday morning, and could even linger into the afternoon, said Allen, with a little extra snow coming down.