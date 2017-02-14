Environment Canada has ended the blizzard warning on P.E.I., but the cleanup is going to take some time.

See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre

Call your cancellations into 1-877-236-9350

Schools are closed, civil service offices are closed for the day and flights are cancelled at Charlottetown Airport. Confederation Bridge reopened just before 9 a.m. after being closed for hours.

Charlottetown plows were getting to work on some side streets around 9 a.m. (Tracy Lightfoot/CBC)

The blizzard warning was lifted just before 9:30 a.m. Plows were off the road all night because the weather was too dangerous. They returned at dawn, but dispatchers warned large drifts on the highway meant plows would have to go slow.

The snow started midday Monday and Environment Canada recorded 34 centimetres of snow down by midnight.

The snow is forecast to taper to flurries around 9 a.m., but winds will remain strong into the afternoon, so visibility in blowing snow will remain an issue.

Treacherous conditions

CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen said the snow is pretty much done in Prince County, but Queens and Kings could see more.

"With that additional snowfall and some more blowing snow it's going to be treacherous, at least early this morning, to drive around anywhere across Prince Edward Island and that could last into the afternoon," said Allen.

The sidewalk plows were out early in Charlottetown, but highway plows waited until first light. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

While the plows were pulled overnight, some were out helping with emergency calls.

Plows assisted emergency vehicles at a major fire in Vernon River and with the delivery of three babies.