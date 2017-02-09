If you're wondering why Environment Canada hasn't issued a blizzard warning for the winter storm coming Thursday night, read on.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for P.E.I., but not a blizzard warning. CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen is clear about how you should react to this.

"Honestly, it's going to look like a blizzard outside. It doesn't matter what the warning's called," said Allen.

"I'm warning you to stay off the roads."

Sustained poor visibility in blowing snow

Environment Canada describes a blizzard as snowfall that creates visibility of less than 400 metres, with sustained winds of 40 km/h or greater, that lasts for a period of four or more hours. By that criteria, a blizzard is clearly on the way.

The forecast is for heavy snow to start at 8 p.m., and for the winds to start blowing up at 50 km/h at 11 p.m. The heavy snow is expected to continue until 7 a.m., and by that time the wind will be blowing 70 km/h.

That's eight hours of blizzard conditions, which would even qualify it in the North, where the criteria is for these conditions to last six hours.

So, why no blizzard warning?

It's not because there is no blizzard coming. The definition for a winter storm warning says:

When conditions are favourable for the development of severe and potentially dangerous winter weather, including: a blizzard.

The definition goes on to discuss further conditions that could lead to a winter storm warning, including freezing rain or extreme wind chill. In this case, there is a storm surge tack onto the warning.

That's the long answer. The short answer is yes, that's a blizzard on the horizon.