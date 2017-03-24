Charlottetown's public works department says clearing snow in the aftermath of Wednesday night's storm is proceeding well as of early Friday afternoon.

Public works manager Paul Johnston said the drifting snow caused poor visibility at first, eventually clearing up Thursday.

Public works manager Paul Johnston said there was nothing out of the ordinary about this snowfall in terms of cleanup, though ice was keeping some roads from being scraped all the way to the pavement. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

But, he added, it usually takes two to four nights to complete all snow removal after a big storm, and the speed of clearing snow this time around has been no different than usual.

"A lot of people were hoping that maybe winter was over, but snowfall in March is nothing uncommon," he said. "Maybe a snowfall in April ... is not going to be uncommon either."

He said ice buildup on pavement has made street conditions "a rough ride" in some areas, but all public streets should be passable now.

Johnston said he expects the last of clearing parking spaces in the downtown core to take place Friday night.