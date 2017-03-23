With about 20 centimetres of snow down in an overnight blizzard, the city of Charlottetown thinks it will take a couple of nights' work to get streets and sidewalks clear.

Scott Adams, manager of winter maintenance for Charlottetown public works, said the city got a late start on clearing — plows were off the streets until almost dawn because of poor visibility — but the city is taking the spring blizzard in stride.

"We're not surprised about it at all. It's still March," said Adams.

Scott Adams says the city was ready for the storm. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"We were ready for it."

Much of the parking in the downtown is currently filled with snow plowed off the street. The work will begin Thursday night to haul that snow away. Adams expects it will take two nights to complete the snow removal.

An overnight parking ban will be in place for at least the next two nights while that work is done. Adams said cars will be towed if that is necessary to get the job done.