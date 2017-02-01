P.E.I.'s centuries-old black community is celebrating Black History Month in February, and welcoming black Islanders who are new to Canada.

"There were people of colour here since the 1700s," said Scott Parsons, president of the Black Cultural Society of P.E.I.

"There's a huge unknown history of black Islanders on P.E.I. since that time, and a lot of those families are still here."

The society is welcoming a number of new partners who are hosting events this year. The plans include children's events at the Confederation Centre Public Library, a panel discussion and concert at Upstreet Brewery and Afro-Dance workshops at St. Paul's Church in Charlottetown.

New black Islanders

Parsons pointed out the recent wave of immigration to the Island is creating an entirely new generation of black Islanders.

"Families who have moved here … they've had children and they're growing up and going to school and they're members of the community here," he said.

"We'd like to make sure that they know, that everyone really knows, about the history of black people in Prince Edward Island."

More information on Black History Month on P.E.I. will be available on the Black Cultural Society of P.E.I. Facebook page.