A new festival celebrating where many in Charlottetown's black community once lived, called the Festival for the Bog, received $15,000 in funding from the federal government Monday.
Charlottetown MP Sean Casey, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced the funding to the Black Cultural Society of P.E.I. via a written release.
"It is projects like this that strengthen the bonds that unite us and help build a welcoming Canada where there is a place for everyone," Casey said in the release.
The festival will include artistic and cultural activities, and a heritage walk of sites significant to the original black community in Charlottetown, known as the Bog.
The money comes from the $200 million Canada 150 Fund, which supports projects celebrating 150 years since Confederation.
