Blue Jays fans have something to celebrate.

Canada Post released this years Birds of Canada stamp series featuring P.E.I.'s provincial bird: the blue jay.

The Birds of Canada series began last year to celebrate the diversity of the country's avian life, according to a Canada Post news release.

The stamps were designed by Kosta Tsetsekas, Adrian Horvath and Mike Savage of Vancouver-based Signals and were illustrated by Keith Martin. (Submitted by Canada Post)

The five-stamp issue features provincial and territorial birds from across the country.

Joining P.E.I.'s blue jay is: