Blue Jays fans have something to celebrate.
Canada Post released this years Birds of Canada stamp series featuring P.E.I.'s provincial bird: the blue jay.
The Birds of Canada series began last year to celebrate the diversity of the country's avian life, according to a Canada Post news release.
The five-stamp issue features provincial and territorial birds from across the country.
Joining P.E.I.'s blue jay is:
- Gyrfalcon (Northwest Territories).
- Common loon (Ontario).
- Great gray owl (Manitoba).
- Osprey (Nova Scotia).
