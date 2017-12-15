BioVectra has signed a new supply agreement with the American biopharmaceutical Keryx, and it will mean an expansion and more jobs.

The deal, to supply the active pharmaceutical ingredient ferric citrate, is good through to 2026. Ferric citrate is the active ingredient in Auryxia, a drug the Boston-based Keryx produces to treat complications of chronic kidney disease.

Heather Delage, vice-president of business development at BioVectra, said the human resource base available to the company was key to winning the contract.

"There is talent, resources and a very experienced support network available to us in Prince Edward Island and Atlantic Canada, contractors that have deep experience in terms of pharmaceutical manufacturing projects," Delage said. "We wouldn't be able to succeed without those people to help us along the way."

BioVectra has been supplying ferric citrate to Keryx since 2003.

BioVectra expects to hire for both the construction expansion and the increase in the pharmaceutical manufacturing. That work will begin next year.