The P.E.I. BioAlliance is having success matching newcomers with local bioscience companies looking for employees.

Vivian Beer, the industry group's HR manager, said she's created collaborations with other groups, including the P.E.I. Association for Newcomers to Canada, which will get in touch with her when a newcomer with a science background arrives on the Island.

Immigrants bring international experience, says Vivien Beer. (Maggie Brown/CBC)

"One in particular I'm thinking of, they moved into director of drug development with one of our companies," said Beer.

"They could be research scientists. Some of them even offer a broader business development experience. They have that international experience."

It helps that P.E.I. is small, she said, because people in the industry and government often know each other by name.

Beer has also been working with UPEI, which is piloting a career explorations program for international students.