Billy Bridges represented Canada for the first time at the Paralympics on the sledge hockey team in Salt Lake City in 2002, and he doesn't want Pyeongchang to be the last time.

"I feel like I'm at a good spot in my career where you could discuss the R word, but I'm not ready for it," Bridges told CBC Radio's Island Morning host Mitch Cormier.

"I want to keep winning and I want to help this team win."

Bridges has a long history of helping Canada win. The 33-year-old Prince Edward Islander was first selected for the national team at the age of 14. He has represented Canada on the ice for six world championship medals, including four gold, and three Paralympic medals, including one gold.

He was 37 seconds away from making that two gold over the weekend.

'It was devastating'

Leading 1-0 in the gold medal match on Bridges' first period goal, the U.S. team scored the equalizer in the last minute and went on to win in overtime.

"It wasn't the result that we wanted," said Bridges.

"It was devastating. We had a lot of guys that took the loss on themselves and not really realizing the perspective of being able to win a medal for Canada and how important that's going to be for the rest of their lives."

It was a perspective Bridges tried to bring to the younger players in the locker room after the loss, and that he hopes they will be able to find soon.

Bridges said having all the athletes in one village in Pyeongchang made for a great atmosphere to celebrate Canada's successes, and he singled out the six-medal performance of fellow Islander Mark Arendz.

"He's an ageless wonder. He just seems to get better, and it's so much fun to watch," he said.

And Bridges is looking forward to doing it all again in four years.

