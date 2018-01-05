Bill Martin, the mayor of Summerside, P.E.I., will not be running for a second term.

Martin said he campaigned in 2014 on doing just one term, and he plans on keeping that promise.

Martin said he will miss the job, but it's a significant commitment and there are other things he has to consider.

"Age is a factor. Lifestyle is a factor. The fact that my wife and I own a pretty busy business in Summerside that I'd like to get back to and spend a lot more time in is a factor," he said.

"I love to sail, I love to golf, we love to travel. Those are the kinds of things that you compromise when you take on the role as the mayor of a city."

Martin said he takes pride in what he has accomplished since being elected in 2014.

Martin does not intend to coast through the final year of his term. He said people will see significant progress on social housing and affordable housing in Summerside. There may also be more steps taken this year toward constructing a hotel next to Credit Union Place.

The next municipal election is in November.