Complaining of fear mongering by police, the Atlantic Confederation of Clubs has invited P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan, local MPs, and members of the media for a visit at a local club.

The confederation describes itself as a not for profit association made up of clubs and independent motorcyclists. The membership page on its website includes a collection of club patches and a list of club names, including Hells Angels, Bacchus, and Gate Keepers.

In a news release the confederation said the invite is so they can "see for themselves what a motorcycle club house consists of, and that the fear mongering put forth by the Police is unjustified."

The news release is in response to a joint news conference by the premier and Island police forces, where MacLauchlan announced he was considering legislation to ban colours in bars, making the construction of fortified buildings illegal, and regulating the sale of body armour.

Police have expressed concern that outlaw motorcycle gangs could establish on P.E.I. and use its long coastline to import drugs into the country.

Police have been watching the clubs closely, including videotaping people coming and going at their meetings.

There have not been any gang-related arrests or charges on P.E.I.