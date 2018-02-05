Paula Biggar, P.E.I.'s minister responsible for the status of women, has written to the legislature's standing committee on rules and regulation to request a review of the legislature's sexual harassment and workplace violence policies.

Biggar said she wrote the letter "as a woman who supports the brave individuals who have come forward from across our country to speak out about sexual harassment."

"It is important that this issue be taken seriously and that all employees and members feel safe and supported in their work place," Biggar wrote in her letter to committee chair Kathleen Casey.

Paula Biggar addressed her letter to rules and regulations committee chair Kathleen Casey. (CBC)

Biggar said the review should look at ways to prevent incidents of harassment and violence, and at how to respond when they do occur.

MLAs and employees of the legislature have a collective responsibility to ensure all employees feel safe and supported at work, she said.