The Big Swim, an annual charity event that has participants swim across the Northumberland Strait, has been cancelled.

The event is a fundraiser for the Brigadoon Children's Camp Society.

Preparations were well under way this morning as swimmers, and kayakers there to support them, gathered on the beach in Cape Jourimain, N.B., and prepared to enter the water.

First time in 7 years we've had to cancel The BIG SWIM. Everyone is safe, we feel fortunate, and a little disappointed. We'll be back. pic.twitter.com/pA6Es0A3Em — @give2live

But, in the end the swim didn't go ahead. In a post on its Facebook page, organizers of the event said the decision to cancel was made with the participants' safety in mind.

"Today's weather presented us with some challenges we simply could not overcome."

Environment Canada has a strong wind warning in effect for the Northumberland Strait.

The group's Facebook post continued, saying the event will happen again next year.

Last year's event had to deal with weather problems as well.

The route was changed and instead of swimming across the Strait, participants covered the same distance as the crossing along the New Brunswick coast.