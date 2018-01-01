A Summerside bar has had its liquor licence suspended for 12 days by the Prince Edward Island Liquor Control Commission.

The suspension for the Big Mug Bar began New Year's Day at 9 a.m. and runs until 9 a.m. on Jan. 13, according to a statement issued Monday.

The bar broke the law by selling liquor to someone under 19 years old, the statement said.

The Big Mug has had its licence suspended on at least two previous occasions, both times for selling liquor to a minor: it was handed an eight-day suspension in October 2016 and a four-day suspension in November 2014.