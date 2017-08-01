A cyclist was treated in hospital and released after colliding with a truck in Stratford, P.E.I., on Sunday.

The accident happened about 11:30 a.m. on Kinlock Road.

RCMP officers who attended the scene, spoke to several witnesses and determined the driver of the truck was not at fault.

RCMP said witnesses told police the cyclist cut in front of the truck while approaching an intersection. They do not expect charges to be laid.



In a news release, RCMP reminded cyclists that they have the same rights and responsibilities as a driver of a motor vehicle and must obey the same rules.

That includes stopping at stop signs and red lights, signalling turns, and yielding to traffic that has the right-of-way.