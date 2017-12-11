Betty Howatt, who for many years shared her knowledge of gardening with CBC Radio listeners on P.E.I., died Friday at the Prince County Hospital in Summerside.

Howatt was 88.

Tales from Willowshade Farm came out as a book in 2003. (Nimbus Publishing)

Her column Tales from Willowshade Farm drew on gardening knowledge gleaned from more than 50 years of living on a fruit farm in Tryon near the Northumberland Strait. The series also lent its name to a book exploring the flora and fauna of Prince Edward Island.

She and her husband Everett began experimenting with buffer zones on their farm back in the 1970s. They are now legislated on P.E.I.

The couple won a P.E.I. Environmental Award in 2003 for their work protecting the environment. She also won a Diamond Jubilee Medal on P.E.I. in 2012.

Campaigned against fixed link

Howatt was also known as one of the leading campaigners against a fixed link to the mainland. The Confederation Bridge eventually opened in 1997.

Visitation for Betty Howatt will be held Monday at the Dawson Funeral Home in Crapaud. The funeral service is being held Tuesday at South Shore United Church.